Versigent PLC (NYSE: VGNT), a global leader in the design and manufacture of low- and high-voltage electrical architectures, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Versigent will host a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be hosted by Versigent's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Liotine, and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ostermann. A live webcast and related presentation materials will be available on Versigent's Investor Relations website at ir.versigent.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website approximately two hours after the call concludes.

To participate by telephone in the Versigent conference call, please dial +1-800-330-6710 (U.S.) or +1-213-279-1505 (International) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Versigent conference call. The conference ID number is 1768848.

About Versigent

Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low and high voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for our customers. Powering one in six passenger vehicles in production today, Versigent's high performance signal, power, and data distribution systems are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent's 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit www.versigent.com.

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Contacts:

Press Contact:

Annalisa Esposito Bluhm

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Marketing

+1.248.817.7990

mediarelations@versigent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Erin Banyas

Vice President, Investor Relations

erin.banyas@versigent.com