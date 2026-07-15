

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday showed regional manufacturing activity has picked up considerably in the month of July.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to 15.6 in July from 5.7 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to climb to 8.6.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed firms remained fairly optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, although the index for future business conditions dipped to 27.9 in July from 30.1 in June.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News