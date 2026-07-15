

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to more than a 1-year high of 0.8507 against the euro and a 5-day high of 217.79 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8535 and 217.11, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 1.422 and 1.0881 from early lows of 1.3381 and 1.0831, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 218.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the greenback and 1.09 against the franc.



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