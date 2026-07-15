

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-week high of 113.48 against the yen and a 2-day high of 0.9834 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 113.12 and 0.9803, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to more than 3-week highs of 0.6998 and 1.6334 from early lows of 0.6976 and 1.6384, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the loonie, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.62 against the euro.



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