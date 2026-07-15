

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 1-1/2-month highs of 94.61 against the yen and 1.9592 against the euro, from early lows of 94.21 and 1.9682, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.5834 and 1.1994 from early lows of 0.5809 and 1.2024, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 95.00 against the yen, 1.93 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.18 against the aussie.



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