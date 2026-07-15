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WKN: A2QQ8Z | ISIN: US52661A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VZ
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 21:01
38,700 Euro
-0,39 % -0,150
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
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LEONARDO DRS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
48 Leser
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Leonardo DRS, Inc.: Leonardo DRS Secures Contract for More Than 50,000 Tenum Orbit Thermal Imaging Cameras

ARLINGTON, Va., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the company has signed a contract to supply more than 50,000 Tenum® Orbit thermal imaging cameras under a blanket purchase agreement, marking a major production milestone for the company and underscoring growing demand for advanced thermal imaging technology across emerging mission applications.

The agreement positions Leonardo DRS to support high-volume customer requirements for compact, high-performance thermal imaging systems used in applications including unmanned systems and other rapidly evolving platforms. It also reflects customer confidence in the company's manufacturing capacity and ability to deliver sophisticated sensing technologies at scale.

"This agreement demonstrates the strength of our thermal imaging technology and our readiness to deliver at scale," said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS EO/IS business unit. "We have made strategic investments in our production capabilities so we can respond quickly and reliably to growing customer demand across a wide range of mission applications."

Developed for high-volume production across multiple end uses, including drones, the Tenum® Orbit thermal imaging module is backed by Leonardo DRS investments in factory infrastructure and manufacturing capacity designed to support annual production in the hundreds of thousands of units. The Tenum® Orbit is also designed to support exportability and compliance with applicable international trade regulations, helping customers integrate advanced thermal imaging technology more efficiently across global markets.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact
Steve Vather
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development (M&A) and Investor Relations
+1 703 409 2906
stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact
Carrie Robinson
Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications
+1 321 266 7691
carrie.robinson@drs.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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