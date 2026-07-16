

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several Taco Bell restaurants in metro Detroit have stopped serving lettuce and cilantro as Michigan investigates a growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that has sickened 3,309 people across the state as of July 14.



Employees at six Taco Bell locations in Trenton, Woodhaven, Wyandotte, Taylor, Riverview and Southgate said that the fresh produce items were no longer being offered. Neither Taco Bell nor public health officials have linked the restaurant chain to the outbreak.



Michigan health officials said their investigation is increasingly pointing to lettuce and other salad greens as a possible source of the infections, although they have not identified a specific product, grower or supplier. State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said early findings have consistently identified lettuce as a common factor, but the investigation remains ongoing.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is not aware of any voluntary Taco Bell recall involving lettuce or cilantro related to Cyclospora. The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are continuing to work with state health officials to determine the source of the outbreak.



Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which spreads through food or water contaminated with human fecal matter. The illness commonly causes severe watery diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. At least 44 people in Michigan have been hospitalized during the current outbreak.



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