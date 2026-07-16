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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
15.07.26 | 17:35
9,792 Euro
-4,47 % -0,458
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OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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9,8449,91007:45
9,8109,89815.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
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Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year 2026 financial report on 23 July 2026

Press Release
Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year 2026 financial report on 23 July 2026

16 July 2026
Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its second-quarter and half-year 2026 financial report on 23 July 2026 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Please note that Nokia's webcast time has changed and will begin at 3:00 p.m. on 23 July 2026 Finnish time (EEST). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +44 20 3428 1399. Conference ID is 050-573-800.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.