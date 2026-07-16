

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PUBGY.PK) reported a profit for first half that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR793 million, or EUR3.15 per share. This compares with EUR824 million, or EUR3.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Publicis Groupe reported adjusted earnings of EUR3.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to EUR7.229 billion from EUR7.152 billion last year.



Publicis Groupe earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR793 Mln. vs. EUR824 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.15 vs. EUR3.25 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.229 Bln vs. EUR7.152 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'The Groupe has all the conditions in place to sustain this performance beyond 2026, and is confirming its 2027 and 2028 objectives for average net revenue and headline EPS growth at constant currency of at least +7% to +8% and +8% to +10% p.a. respectively.'



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