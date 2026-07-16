

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) filed applications seeking regulatory approval of their proposed combination with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027.



Dominion Energy customers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in bill credits over the first two years after closing, funded by shareholders and not recoverable from customers.



At last close, NextEra Energy shares were trading at $89.10, down 0.49%.



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