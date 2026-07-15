Webull Corporation Reports June 2026 Operating Data

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) today reported select monthly operating data for June 2026.

Registered Users at the end of June were 28.2 million (up approximately 200 thousand from the end of May 2026, and up approximately 3.3 million year-over-year).

Funded Accounts at the end of June were 5.1 million (unchanged from the end of May 2026, and up approximately 400 thousand year-over-year). [1]

Customer Assets at the end of June were $28.5 billion (down 3% from the end of May 2026, and up 79% year-over-year).

Net Deposits were $800 million in June (up 60% from the end of May 2026, and up 60% year-over-year).

[1] In the second quarter of 2026, we added 132 thousand new funded accounts, and 22 thousand net new funded accounts. During this time, we closed 72 thousand accounts through escheatment.

Trading Activity in June:

Equity Notional Trading Volume was $105.8 billion (up 21% from the end of May 2026, and up 88% year-over-year). Average daily volumes ("ADVs") were $5 billion (up 15% from May 2026, and up 79% year-over-year).

Options Contracts Volume was 89.4 million (up 43% from the end of May 2026, and up 112% year-over-year). ADVs were 4.3 million contracts (up 36% from May 2026, and up 102% year-over-year).

Equities DARTs were 1.3 million (up 57% from the end of May 2026, and up 110% year-over-year).

Options DARTs were 655 thousand (up 37% from the end of May 2026, and up 91% year-over-year).

Other DARTs were 136 thousand (up 11% from the end of May 2026, and up 167% year-over-year).

Interest-Earning Asset Balances at the end of June:

Client Bank Deposits were at $3.9 billion (down 13% from the end of May 2026, and up 7% year-over-year).

Margin balances were at $990 million (up 17% from the end of May 2026, and up 110% year-over-year).

Monthly Metrics Report (Unaudited)

Webull Corporation & Consolidated Subsidiaries

June 2026

The following table presents certain of our unaudited financial and operational metrics by month.

Operational Metrics 2025-06 2025-07 2025-08 2025-09 2025-10 2025-11 2025-12 2026-01 2026-02 2026-03 2026-04 2026-05 2026-06 Registered Users (in millions) 24.9 25.1 25.4 25.9 26.2 26.5 26.8 27.1 27.3 27.6 27.8 28.0 28.2 Funded Accounts (in millions) 4.7 4.7 4.8 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 Customer Assets ($ in billions) $15.9 $16.9 $18.0 $21.2 $24.4 $ 23.3 $24.6 $25.4 $24.9 $24.0 $26.8 $ 29.3 $28.5 Net Deposits ($ in billions) $ 0.5 $0.6 $0.9 $ 0.7 $ 1.7 $ 1.0 $1.2 $0.9 $0.6 $0.6 $ 0.3 $ 0.5 $0.8 Equity Notional Volume ($ in billions) $56.4 $67.9 $63.5 $72.6 $93.2 $ 72.1 $74.0 $87.2 $76.4 $96.9 $85.4 $87.7 $105.8 Options Contracts Volume (in millions) 42.1 47.1 48.2 51.7 58.7 46.0 49.5 52.0 50.3 56.4 60.7 62.7 89.4 DARTs (in thousands):

























Equities 639 683 657 766 850 701 616 830 736 733 756 856 1,341 Options 343 334 349 369 394 385 352 409 431 418 442 479 655 Others 51 47 48 55 95 116 92 119 128 134 117 123 136 Interest Earning Asset Balances(1) ($ in millions):

























Client Bank Deposits(2) $3,608 $3,484 $3,576 $ 3,854 $3,976 $ 3,929 $4,268 $4,126 $3,968 $3,892 $4,258 $4,472 $3,872 Margin(3) $471 $568 $598 $ 626 $707 $ 659 $690 $794 $761 $ 750 $ 776 $849 $990 (1) Represents month-end balances.

























(2) Balance includes cash and cash equivalents segregated under federal and foreign regulations, customers' cash that is participating in our off-balance sheet cash sweep program, and cash of our platform users who are on a fully introduced basis with Apex Clearing.

(3) Balance includes both our on-balance sheet margin loans and the off-balance sheet margin loans of our platform users' that are administered on a fully-introduced basis with Apex Clearing.



Disclosures

Monthly Metrics Report

Monthly Metrics Reports ("Report") provide certain limited purpose monthly statistical and operational results of Webull Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("We" or "Webull"). This Report is presented without commentary and should be read together with our most recent quarterly and annual results and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings on Forms 6-K and 20-F, which are available on the SEC Filings tab of our Investor Relations website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations/sec.

Statement regarding unaudited financial and operational information

The unaudited financial and operational information included in this Report is subject to potential adjustments and is based on information available to management as of the date this Report is prepared. Potential adjustments to operational and consolidated financial information may be identified in connection with Webull's preparation of subsequent financial statements or its year-end audit. Information may also be presented differently in future filings or disclosures. This could result in differences from the unaudited or other historical operational and financial information included herein.

Definitions

"Average daily volumes" refers to the total trading volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in the said period.

"Registered Users" refers to those users who have registered on our platform but not necessarily have opened a brokerage account with one of our licensed broker-dealers. Growth in our registered users provides insight as to the popularity of the Webull App. While we do not generate revenue from registered users who do not have brokerage accounts with us, registering an account on the Webull App is the first step toward opening and funding a brokerage account with us.

"Funded Accounts" refers to Webull brokerage accounts into which the customer has made an initial deposit or money transfer, of any amount, whose account balance (which is measured as the fair value of assets in the customer's account less the amount due from the customer) has not dropped to or below zero for 45 consecutive calendar days as of the record date. Funded accounts reflect unique customers, and multiple funded accounts by a single customer are counted as one funded account. Growth in our funded accounts provides insight as to the effectiveness of our marketing efforts and our ability to acquire monetizable customers. Funded accounts are positively correlated with, but are not determinative, of customer assets, trading volumes, and revenue.

"Customer Assets" refers to the sum of the fair value of all equities, ETFs, options, warrants, futures, digital assets and cash held by customers in their Webull brokerage accounts, net of customer margin balances, as of the record date. While customer assets are significantly impacted by mark-to-market valuations of customers' investments and digital holdings, we consider customer assets an important metric as growth in customer assets generally leads to an increase in trading volumes and revenue.

"Net Deposits" refers to all cash deposits and assets transfers received from customers, net of reversals, customer cash withdrawals, and assets transferred out of our platform.

"Equity Notional Volume" refers to the aggregate dollar value (purchase price or sale price as applicable) of trades executed over a specified period of time. Equity notional volume directly drives our equities trading revenue, as we earn payment for order flow or commissions for customers' equities trades based on a percentage of notional value. However, equity notional volume is highly sensitive to market conditions in the short-term which makes predicting our equity trading revenue with precision difficult.

"Options Contract Volume" refers to the total number of options contracts bought or sold over a specified period of time. Options contracts volume directly drives our options trading revenue, as we earn payment for order flow or commissions for customers' options trades on a per contract basis. However, options contracts volume is highly sensitive to market conditions in the short-term, which makes predicting our options trading revenue with precision difficult.

"DARTs" refers to daily average revenue trades, which is the number of customer trades executed during a given period divided by the number of trading days in that period. DARTs provide us information on how active our customers trade. A limitation of this metric is that it does not capture the size of the trade and revenue per trade varies significantly depending on size and type of trades.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 28 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

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SOURCE Webull Corporation