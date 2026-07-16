

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth moderated to the lowest level in five months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Average gross earnings grew 8.7 percent annually in May, slower than the 9.0 percent growth in April.



The average gross earnings were HUF 764,062 in May compared to HUF 772,165 in the previous month.



Net earnings increased by 11.0 percent, and real earnings were 9.0 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 615,600, and median net earnings were HUF 436,200, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 9.5 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.



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