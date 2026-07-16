

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 94.98 against the yen and a 3-1/2-month high of 1.1948 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 94.59 and 1.1988, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.5858 and 1.9577 from early lows of 0.5834 and 1.9647, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.94 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News