

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade gap increased notably in May on widening energy deficit, official data revealed Thursday.



The trade balance posted a shortfall of EUR 7.8 billion in May compared to a deficit of EUR 1.2 billion in April and a surplus of EUR 15.0 billion in May 2025, Eurostat reported.



Exports grew only 0.1 percent from the previous year following a 4.9 percent rise in April. Meanwhile, imports registered a double-digit growth of 10.0 percent after climbing 9.4 percent a month ago.



Data showed that the deterioration in the trade balance was primarily driven by a widening of the energy deficit and by reduced surpluses in machinery and vehicles, as well as in chemical and related products.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 5.0 billion versus a surplus of EUR 0.8 billion in April as the increase in imports exceeded the exports growth. Exports rose 0.6 percent, while imports advanced 2.8 percent.



During January to May, the trade balance was in a surplus of EUR 3.3 billion. This was down sharply from EUR 78.7 billion in the same period last year. Exports dropped 2.8 percent and imports rose 3.4 percent.



In May, the EU trade deficit increased to EUR 12.1 billion from EUR 7.2 billion in April.



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