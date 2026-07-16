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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 09:06
0,250 Euro
+3,87 % +0,009
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 12:42 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Provides Official Service Vehicles for Xinhua News Agency's World Cup Coverage in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's premier football tournaments unfolds across the US, Canada, and Mexico, hundreds of millions of fans are following the action. In Mexico, football is everywhere - from the vibrant streets of Mexico City to the old town of Toluca, and on to the training grounds of youth academies, where passion and dreams take root. To support the fast-paced, high-intensity demands of front-line media coverage, GAC has provided the AION UT and GS7 to Xinhua News Agency, China's leading national news agency, as official service vehicles for its front-line reporting team-delivering reliable, spacious, and quiet mobility throughout the tournament.

For Xinhua's reporters, much of the job happens on the road. Shuttling between stadiums, media centers, and team hotels, the AION UT and GS7 serve as more than just transportation - they function as mobile newsrooms. In the calm, steady environment of each journey, reporters can organize footage and prepare for interviews, arriving at every assignment fully ready. The AION UT's compact yet spacious cabin easily accommodates camera and live-streaming equipment, while the GS7's quiet, comfortable interior brings a welcome sense of ease to the demands of high-pressure reporting.

GAC has built a strong and diversified lineup of 10 models in Mexico, earning growing popularity among local consumers. According to JATO sales data for January-May this year, GAC's AION ES and AION UT both ranked among Mexico's top ten best-selling BEVs, with the AION UT placing third in the B-segment pure electric category and the AION ES ranking second in the C-segment.

Mexico remains a core strategic market in GAC's global expansion. GAC has already forged a strategic partnership with Mexican football club Toluca FC, building a sports marketing matrix that spans Latin America and connects with GAC's global presence. Looking ahead, GAC will evolve from single-point sponsorships toward a fully integrated sports ecosystem strategy, further strengthening its global brand influence.

For more information about GAC, please visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-provides-official-service-vehicles-for-xinhua-news-agencys-world-cup-coverage-in-mexico-302827474.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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