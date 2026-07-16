

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.084 billion, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $693 million, or $2.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $4.048 billion from $3.448 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.084 Bln. vs. $693 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.65 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue: $4.048 Bln vs. $3.448 Bln last year.



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