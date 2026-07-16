

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The euphoria in crypto markets that followed the lower-than-expected inflation readings from the U.S. fizzled amidst a fresh wave of profit booking.



The selloff mellowed the climb in cryptocurrency prices, resulting in overall crypto market capitalization declining around half percent overnight. Inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Wednesday limited losses whereas a surprise rate hike by Bank of Korea as well as the unabated geopolitical situation in the Middle East dampened sentiment. Bitcoin traded between $65,508 and $63,846 during the past 24 hours.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market shows a reading of 34 versus 35 a day earlier. Both the readings imply a sentiment of fear. Data from Coinglass shows liquidations aggregating to $348 million during the past 24 hours. While long positions liquidated account for $182 million, short positions liquidated add up to $166 million only.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has declined half a percent in the past 24 hours to $2.21 trillion. Around 15 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 45 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more. The slippage in overall crypto market capitalization was also accompanied by a half-percent addition in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.86 percent lower at $64,121.98. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses have increased to 26.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $108 million on Wednesday from $181 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $81 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is juxtaposed between Tesla ranked 13th and Samsung ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.27 percent higher at $1,885.20. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,944.16 and $1,875.32. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 36 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $54 million on Wednesday versus $58 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $45 million.



Ethereum has slipped 1 notch to the 85th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.24 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $576.63. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency edged down 0.11 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.10, around 71 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) declined 1.6 percent overnight to $76.09. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall lost 1.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3232. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 3.5 percent overnight, to trade at $65.76, around 14 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. U.S-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products recorded net inflows of $2 million on Wednesday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.83 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0731. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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