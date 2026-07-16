Quad/Graphics, Inc. Expands Packaging Operations, Rounding Out National Manufacturing Footprint

New Salt Lake City facility strengthens service for packaging clients across the U.S. and supports continued growth of Quad's packaging business.

SUSSEX, Wis., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, is expanding its packaging operations with a new manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. With existing packaging operations in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Franklin, Wisconsin, Quad now has a national platform to serve packaging clients with strategically located production capabilities across the United States. In addition, the company maintains its global packaging operations in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Salt Lake City facility is slated to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"This is an important milestone for Quad's packaging offering," said Joel Quadracci, Chairman and CEO of Quad. "By rounding out a national manufacturing footprint for packaging, Quad is making it easier for clients to reduce lead times, improve logistics efficiency and scale packaging programs across multiple regions while maintaining the quality, consistency and partnership they expect from us."

The 100,000-square-foot facility in Salt Lake City is centrally located in the western U.S., with direct access to major interstate highways, facilitating rapid transportation to key markets across the region. In addition to its significant skilled labor pool, Salt Lake City is an established hub for major consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and co-manufacturers that work with producers like Quad to print, fill and package goods on behalf of CPGs.

"This investment expands Quad's ability to efficiently serve both national consumer brands and regional companies with the speed and flexibility today's market demands," said Tim Ohnmacht, Division President of Quad Packaging. "By establishing a presence in Salt Lake City, we're closer to brands in high-growth markets like food and beverage and health and wellness, creating new opportunities to continue growing our packaging business."

The new facility launches with existing client volume and capacity commitments from brands headquartered in the western U.S.

"Existing client work will provide a strong operational foundation for Quad's launch in Salt Lake City while also benefitting brands by providing quicker turn times and improved logistics," Ohnmacht explained.

"This is a clear example of Quad's long-term strategy to grow in high-value, fast-growing categories like packaging," Quadracci said. "Expanding west and adding capacity across our U.S. network strengthens our ability to meet client demand while building on the momentum of our packaging business."

This cutting-edge facility will deliver end-to-end packaging services to ensure swift market entry and enhanced efficiency. Operations will feature a high-speed Heidelberg XL 106 press with UV capabilities, a sheeter, die cutters and folding gluers.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Media Contact

Claire Ho

Director, Corporate Communications

414-566-2955

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SOURCE Quad