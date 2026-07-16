New to The Street Re-Signs Sagtec Global Limited to a One-Year Integrated Media Series

Expanded 12-Month Program Includes Earned Media, National Television Commercials, Outdoor Billboard Campaigns, and Accredited Investor Events to Support Long-Term Brand Awareness and Investor Engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the world's largest business television and digital media platforms focused on public and emerging growth companies, today announced that it has re-signed Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ:SAGT) to a new one-year integrated media series, extending the relationship with a comprehensive communications program designed to enhance visibility across television, digital, outdoor advertising, and investor-focused events.

The renewed campaign is designed to provide Sagtec Global with consistent, high-frequency exposure across New to The Street's expanding media ecosystem, reaching retail investors, institutional audiences, business professionals, and financial media viewers through a coordinated distribution strategy.

The one-year engagement includes:

Executive television interviews broadcast across Bloomberg Television and FOX Business programming.

Earned media opportunities with financial, business, and trade publications.

National television commercial campaigns across New to The Street's broadcast network.

Digital distribution through New to The Street TV and NewsOut's combined audience of more than six million YouTube subscribers.

Outdoor advertising campaigns, including Times Square and other premium digital billboard placements.

Accredited investor conferences, executive networking events, and corporate visibility initiatives designed to strengthen investor engagement.

Unlike traditional public relations campaigns that rely primarily on media pitching, New to The Street combines content creation with an established audience, delivering recurring exposure across television, streaming, digital, social media, and out-of-home advertising throughout the duration of the campaign.

"Today's public companies need more than a press release-they need consistent visibility across multiple channels where investors actually consume information," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New to The Street. "We're pleased to continue our relationship with Sagtec Global and look forward to helping the company communicate its growth story through television, digital media, outdoor advertising, earned media, and investor-focused events over the next twelve months."

Sagtec Global joins a growing list of domestic and international companies utilizing New to The Street's integrated media platform to build long-term awareness through recurring executive interviews, broadcast television, digital video distribution, and measurable audience engagement.

With one of the largest business-focused digital distribution platforms in the industry, New to The Street continues expanding its reach through weekly television programming, a rapidly growing digital audience, and strategic outdoor media placements in major financial markets.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television and media platform producing long-form CEO interviews, company profiles, earned media campaigns, television commercials, outdoor advertising, and investor awareness programs for both public and private companies. Programming is distributed across Bloomberg Television, FOX Business programming, digital streaming platforms, and one of the largest business-focused YouTube ecosystems, reaching millions of viewers worldwide each month.

New to The Street TV 4.9M Subscribers https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=CTtZJ8FM55vKC--M

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

Director of Media Relations

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Business Development & Media Inquiries

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-re-signs-sagtec-global-limited-nasdaq-sagt-to-a-one-year-int-1191877