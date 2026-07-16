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WKN: A2P0W9 | ISIN: US9345502036 | Ticker-Symbol: WA4
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 15:28
24,600 Euro
-0,40 % -0,100
Branche
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S&P MidCap 400
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WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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24,85024,92016:55
24,82024,96016:54
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Warner Music Group And Netease Cloud Music Announce Strategic Multi-year Licensing Renewal

HANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (WMG) and NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced the renewal of their strategic licensing agreement.

This multi-year extension deepens the long-standing partnership between the two companies, multiplying opportunities in China for WMG's artists and songwriters and offering NetEase Cloud Music's highly engaged user base new and enhanced ways of engaging with their music.

The two companies will expand their partnership from distribution of WMG's historic recording and publishing catalog to collaboration on promoting WMG's talent, who will benefit from dedicated marketing support by NetEase Cloud Music to strengthen and grow their relationships with Chinese audiences. Leveraging NetEase Cloud Music's strength in interactive community experiences, the renewed partnership will now focus on multimedia content collaboration beyond audio streaming, creating a richer and more immersive experience for fans.

Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, says: "China is a vital part of the global music ecosystem, and our continued partnership with NetEase Cloud Music is key to our mission to maximize our artists' reach in the region. By leveraging NetEase's innovative social platform and deep understanding of Chinese youth culture, we're building lifelong fanbases for our artists in this important and fast-growing market."

William Ding, CEO of NetEase Cloud Music, adds: "We're delighted to extend our successful collaboration with Warner Music Group. NetEase Cloud Music has always been the platform of choice for young users to discover and share great music, and to interact with artists. Together with WMG, we'll continue to push the boundaries of how music is experienced, ensuring that the world's premium music is accessible to our users."

This renewal marks another milestone in a relationship that began in 2020 and has helped evolve the landscape of the Chinese music market. With China now firmly established as one of the world's top five recorded music markets by revenue, the deal underscores a shared commitment to a healthy, sustainable, and artist-centric digital music environment.

About NetEase Cloud Music

NetEase Cloud Music ("Cloud Music Inc.," HKEX: 9899) is one of the leading online music platforms in China, featuring an interactive content community for music enthusiasts in terms of user scale and engagement. NetEase Cloud Music is also the leading original music platform in China, hosting more than one million independent musicians. NetEase Cloud Music has built a large-scale, robust and rapidly growing business to provide community-centric online music services to its users. NetEase Cloud Music empowers music enthusiasts with a wide variety of technology-driven tools to discover, enjoy, share and create diverse music and music-inspired content and to interact with each other.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music

© 2026 PR Newswire
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