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WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 16:20
73,60 Euro
+4,78 % +3,36
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73,4673,5816:55
73,4873,5816:55
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Medtronic plc: Medtronic completes acquisition of SPR, expanding patient access to minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment of chronic and acute pain

Acquisition adds category-defining SPRINT® PNS technology to Medtronic's pain therapy portfolio-the broadest in the industry.¹

GALWAY, Ireland, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has completed its acquisition of SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (SPR), a privately held medical technology company and recognized leader in short-term, percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) therapies for chronic and acute pain management. The acquisition is valued at $650 million, consisting of an upfront cash payment.

Chronic pain affects nearly 50 million U.S. adults2, and for some, it can significantly impact their mobility, sleep quality, work performance, and overall quality of life. PNS is a form of neuromodulation that delivers mild electrical stimulation near targeted peripheral nerves to help reduce pain. As a non-opioid and non-surgical therapy, PNS can expand pain management treatment options, support earlier intervention in the care continuum, and help create additional opportunities for individualized patient care.

SPR's FDA-cleared SPRINT® PNS System is a short-term therapy designed to provide pain relief using a 60-day, minimally invasive treatment approach that does not require a permanent implant. SPRINT® is supported by a growing body of clinical research, including multiple prospective clinical studies, case series, and multi-center randomized controlled trials. Pooled results from 13 studies show that 60% of patients achieved meaningful pain relief (=50% reduction in pain intensity) at the end of the 60-day treatment completion, with responders experiencing an average 76% reduction in pain intensity. Across all patients, there was a 56% reduction in pain intensity.3

"Medtronic is committed to expanding access to innovative therapies that can meaningfully improve patient lives," said Domenico De Paolis, Interim President of the Neuromodulation Operating Unit, part of the Medtronic Neuroscience Portfolio. "The addition of SPRINT® extends our ability to serve patients across the continuum of pain care and broadens patient access to a minimally invasive treatment option to address both chronic and acute pain."

"At SPR, our mission has always been to help people living with pain reclaim their lives," said Maria Bennett, President, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of SPR. "We are proud of the impact our team has made in advancing innovative therapies that offer meaningful pain relief. Joining Medtronic enables us to build on that foundation, expand access to our technology, and serve more patients living with pain."

This acquisition reflects Medtronic's continued focus on strategic deals that strengthen its leadership across core businesses. It is expected to be minimally dilutive to Medtronic adjusted EPS in FY27 and neutral to accretive thereafter. The company remains committed to pursuing high-growth opportunities that complement its portfolio and enhance therapy options for physicians and hospital partners.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit medtronic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SPR
SPR is a medical technology company focused on advancing minimally invasive therapies for the treatment of pain. Its SPRINT® PNS System is designed to deliver short-term peripheral nerve stimulation therapy for sustained pain relief of up to three months following treatment and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence and expanding reimbursement coverage. For more information on SPR Therapeutics, visit sprpainrelief.com and follow SPR on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Medtronic Contacts:


Justin Paquette

Ingrid Goldberg

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-271-7935

[email protected]

References

  1. Medtronic SCS Value Summary FY25; Lo Bianco, G., et al. (2025). Barriers to neuromodulation. J Anesth Analg Crit Care, 5(1):3.
  2. Lucas JW, Sohi I. Chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain in U.S. adults, 2023. NCHS Data Brief, no 518. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.15620/cdc/169630.
  3. SPR SPRINT® PNS System Indications for Use. SPR Pain Relief. Accessed July 2, 2026. https://www.sprpainrelief.com/indications

SOURCE Medtronic plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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