

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British defence company BAE Systems plc (BA.L, BSP.DE) on Thursday announced that it has received a contract to supply two Bofors 40Mk4 naval gun systems to the Brazilian Navy.



The guns will be installed as part of Brazil's Patrol Vessel Construction Project, known as PRONAPA. BAE did not disclose the value of the latest contract.



The 40Mk4 is a 40mm gun system used against aircraft, drones and surface targets, and fires programmable 3P ammunition that can be configured for different threats.



The Brazilian Navy already uses Bofors 40mm guns across its fleet.



On the LSE, shares of BAE Systems were losing 0.17 percent, changing hands at 1,810.00 pence.



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