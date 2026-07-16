

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mood in global markets remains tethered to the developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran war as well as the resultant spike in crude oil prices and Fed rate hike bets. Markets also digested the latest updates from the U.S. related to retail sales as well as initial jobless claims while also assessing its potential impact on the Fed's monetary policy stance.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index has edged up from the flatline. Bond yields spiked across regions. The likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on July 29, as revealed by the CME FedWatch tool is currently at 12 percent versus 11 percent a day earlier.



Crude oil price benchmarks extended gains amidst the intensifying Middle East war. Gold extended losses as the surge in crude oil prices lifted rate hike bets. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly lower.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,692.50, up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,535.10, down 0.49% Germany's DAX at 24,761.91, down 1.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,473.50, down 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 8,315.47, down 0.80% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,234.40, down 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,835.54, down 2.79% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,840.70, down 0.00% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.41, down 1.85% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,008.60, up 1.33% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,820.60, down 6.37%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.60, up 0.12% EUR/USD at 1.1455, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3509, down 0.21% USD/JPY at 162.24, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7005, up 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.4013, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.585%, up 0.88% Germany at 3.1525%, up 1.20% France at 3.951%, up 1.28% U.K. at 4.9873%, up 1.05% Japan at 2.747%, up 2.58%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.35, up 0.47% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $80.00, up 0.50% Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,995.10, down 1.40% Silver Futures (Sep) at $56.00, down 2.49%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,139.06, down 2.00% Ethereum at $1,882.13, up 0.10% BNB at $577.92, down 0.91% XRP at $1.10, down 0.14% Solana at $76.26, down 3.18%



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