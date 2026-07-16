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WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 08:00
22,000 Euro
+1,85 % +0,400
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60023,60020:59
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 20:50 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the second quarter 2026 after the market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 573591

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1757/54302

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-eastern-company-announces-timing-of-second-quarter-2026-earnings-r-1191586

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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