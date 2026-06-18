MOZN AI: MOZN Becomes Only Middle-Eastern Company Named a Global Leader by Chartis for Enterprise Fraud

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOZN, a leading provider of AI-powered financial crime prevention solutions, has been recognized by Chartis as a Category Leader in the 2026 RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions. This recognition underscores MOZN's leadership in unified fraud detection, advanced analytics, and flexible deployment, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for financial institutions facing increasingly sophisticated fraud across the full customer journey. First featured in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions in 2025 as an Enterprise Solution, MOZN has made a significant one-year leap to the Category Leaders quadrant in 2026, the highest tier of recognition in the report and only middle eastern company to be named a leader.

The Chartis report, published recently and covering more than 45 global vendors, evaluated MOZN across core technology, fraud typology coverage, and platform capabilities. MOZN demonstrated particular strength in mule detection and APP fraud, areas where institutions face some of the highest financial and reputational exposure today, alongside strong performance in AI and GenAI functionality, workflow and analytics, and deployment flexibility.

Fraud is no longer a transaction-level problem. It has become an enterprise-wide risk cutting across onboarding, payments, identity, and the full customer lifecycle. Fraudsters are deploying AI to industrialize attacks, from synthetic identity generation and deep fake-enabled impersonation to automated APP scams at scale, compressing response windows and demanding a fundamentally different kind of defense. Point solutions and fragmented toolsets cannot keep pace. Institutions need platforms that unify detection, decisioning, investigation, and compliance in a single architecture.

MOZN is built precisely for this. Its unified FRAML platform delivers a single decisioning environment spanning real-time fraud detection, behavioral analytics, case management, and rule governance, all on a shared data foundation. Agentic AI capabilities automate and accelerate fraud rule creation, while the FRAML architecture converges fraud and compliance into one framework, enabling institutions to respond to threats like APP scams, mule networks and account takeovers at the speed and scale modern fraud demands.

The result is measurable: faster decisions, stronger detection, lower false positive rates, and reduced friction at every stage of the customer journey, from onboarding through complex, multi-entity fraud investigations. Flexible deployment across SaaS, private cloud, and on-premise environments ensure institutions of any size can operationalize the platform without compromising performance or governance.

"In the modern digital economy, institutions cannot protect themselves using fragmented, legacy point tools. The challenge is not just detecting fraud, it is managing it end-to-end across the entire customer lifecycle, with AI and agentic capabilities that scale and a FRAML architecture that unifies fraud and compliance into a single decisioning framework. Being named a Chartis Category Leader in Enterprise Fraud Solutions validates that MOZN has built exactly that," said Malik Alyousef, Co-founder and Deputy CEO, MOZN.

"MOZN's Category Leader placing in our Enterprise Fraud quadrant reflects a modern, AI-enabled architecture, unique regional presence and strong growth," said Philip Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "MOZN's solution also differentiates itself with a focus on real-time fraud detection, agentic AI, payment intelligence and advanced analytics."

MOZN continues to invest in the frontier of financial crime prevention, expanding agentic AI capabilities, deepening network analytics for fraud ring detection, and driving further FRAML convergence. Paired with global and local expertise delivered through forward-deployed teams working alongside customers, MOZN combines platform innovation with on-the-ground execution to deliver real-world protection. Together, this ecosystem ensures that platform innovation translates into stronger, end-to-end protection for customers and the financial system.

About MOZN:

MOZN is an enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to make critical and informed decisions in two key high-assurance domains: Financial Crime Prevention and Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence. MOZN technologies are built for global scale while adapting to the realities of every market it serves.

For more information, visit www.mozn.ai

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