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WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
20.07.26 | 08:03
21,600 Euro
-0,92 % -0,200
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,20023,00020.07.
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 23:26 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Eastern Company Declares 344th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable September 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of August 14, 2026. This dividend represents the Company's 344th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages businesses that design, manufacture and sell engineered products and solutions for industrial markets. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "would," "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," "plan," "potential," "opportunities," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include: risks associated with doing business overseas, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash, the impact on our cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs and the impact of political, economic, and social instability; the impact of tariffs, trade sanctions or political instability on the availability or cost of raw materials; the impact of higher raw material and component costs and cost inflation, supply chain disruptions and shortages, particularly with respect to steel, plastics, scrap iron, zinc, copper, and electronic components; delays in delivery of our products to our customers; the impact of global economic conditions and interest rates, and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, oil and gas, transportation, electronic, and general industrial markets, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and demand for our products, reductions in production levels, the availability, terms and cost of financing, including borrowings under credit arrangements or agreements, and the impact of market conditions on pension plan funded status; restrictions on operating flexibility imposed by the agreement governing our credit facility; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of materials; lower cost competition; our ability to design, introduce and sell new or updated products and related components; market acceptance of our products; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions or dispositions or the inability to effectively integrate acquired businesses and achieve expected synergies; costs and liabilities associated with environmental compliance; the impact of climate change, natural disasters, geopolitical events, and public health crises, including pandemics and epidemics, and any related Company or government policies or actions, including any potential adverse economic impacts resulting from a U.S. federal government shutdown; military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and geopolitical consequences) or terrorist threats and the possible responses by the U.S. and foreign governments; failure to protect our intellectual property; cyberattacks, data breaches or interruptions or failures of our information technology systems; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties, or settlements.

The Company is also subject to other risks identified and discussed in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, and in Part II, Item 7, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended January 3, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 19, 2026, and that may be identified from time to time in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings we make with the SEC.

Although the Company believes it has an appropriate business strategy and the resources necessary for its operations, future revenue and margin trends cannot be reliably predicted, and the Company may alter its business strategies to address changing conditions. Also, the Company makes estimates and assumptions that may materially affect reported amounts and disclosures. These relate to valuation allowances for accounts receivable and excess and obsolete inventories, accruals for pensions and other postretirement benefits (including forecasted future cost increases and returns on plan assets), provisions for depreciation (estimating useful lives), uncertain tax positions, and, on occasion, accruals for contingent losses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-eastern-company-declares-344th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-1193505

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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