

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have found that people who regularly visit museums, theaters, concerts, and cinemas may have bodies that function like those of younger people, according to a study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.



The study used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, which follows the health of older adults in England over many years. To make the results more reliable, the researchers used a method that reduced the influence of factors such as genetics and personality, which helped them better understand whether taking part in cultural activities was linked to slower aging.



The study included 1,899 adults, about 47 percent of whom were men, and analyzed 4,207 health and survey records collected between 2004 and 2009. Participants were asked how often they visited cinemas, museums or art galleries, and theaters, concerts, or operas. Their answers ranged from 'never' to 'twice a month or more' and were used to calculate a cultural engagement score from 0 to 15. On average, participants scored 4.3. Those who attended cultural events at least once every few months had an average score of 7.3, while those who went only twice a year or less had an average score of 2.3.



To measure how well the body was aging, nurses checked 10 health markers, including blood pressure, lung function, hemoglobin, cholesterol, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), grip strength, and walking speed. These measurements were combined to estimate each person's physiological age. Interestingly, people who regularly took part in cultural activities had an average physiological age of 66.9 years, while those who participated less often had an average physiological age of 69.9 years, a difference of about three years.



The study also found that people who were more culturally active were more likely to be women, have higher incomes, be employed, and already be in better overall health. The researchers suggested that cultural activities may help people stay healthier by improving social connections, supporting mental well-being, and encouraging healthier lifestyles, which could contribute to slower aging.



However, the study does not prove that cultural activities directly slow aging. Since it was an observational study, it is also possible that healthier people are simply more likely to attend cultural events.



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