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WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.07.26 | 21:58
4,520 US-Dollar
-6,03 % -0,290
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 21:38 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FatPipe Networks: FatPipe to Showcase Secure, Resilient Connectivity Solutions at the 2026 NACo Annual Conference

Visit FatPipe at Booth 924 to explore connectivity and cybersecurity solutions designed for county governments, public safety agencies, and rural communities

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (Nasdaq:FATN) ("FatPipe"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area networking ("SD-WAN") solutions for organizations, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2026 National Association of Counties ("NACo") Annual Conference & Exposition, taking place July 17 - 20, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Conference attendees can visit FatPipe at Booth 924 to learn how counties can maintain reliable, secure connectivity across government offices, public safety facilities, healthcare locations, libraries, remote sites, and other critical infrastructure.

FatPipe's SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions help state and local governments:

  • Prevent network downtime with automatic failover across fiber, broadband, cellular, MPLS, and satellite connections.

  • Improve application performance and maximize the value of available bandwidth.

  • Maintain reliable connectivity for rural locations, mobile operations, and disaster response environments.

  • Centrally monitor and manage network performance, security, and connected infrastructure across distributed sites.

  • Protect government networks with integrated firewall, intrusion prevention, secure remote access, content filtering, and threat monitoring capabilities.

"County governments depend on reliable connectivity to deliver essential services, support public safety operations, and serve residents across increasingly distributed environments," said Vikrant Ragula, Director of Operations of FatPipe. "We look forward to meeting county leaders at NACo and demonstrating how FatPipe can help them strengthen network resiliency, improve performance, and securely connect locations where traditional connectivity may be limited or unreliable."

FatPipe will also highlight SATBoost, its satellite optimization technology designed to improve data transfer performance over satellite connections. The solution can help counties extend reliable connectivity to rural communities, temporary facilities, emergency response sites, and other locations where terrestrial broadband options may be unavailable.

Attendees are invited to stop by Booth 924 to meet the FatPipe team, discuss their county's connectivity and cybersecurity requirements.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking ("SD-WAN") and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe's products provide solutions for an easy migration to SD-WAN, and the company's proprietary technology provides customers with highly reliable, resilient and secure solutions for mission-critical applications. FatPipe has more than 10,000 customer networks, and its solutions are used by organizations across multiple industries, including government, healthcare, education, financial services, retail, manufacturing and communications. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Sales Contact
FatPipe, Inc.
sales123@fatpipeinc.com

Investor Relations Contact
FatPipe, Inc.
investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-to-showcase-secure-resilient-connectivity-solutions-at-th-1192095

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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