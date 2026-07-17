

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trump Media & Technology Group said it will launch a paid application programming interface (API) on Aug. 1, giving institutional customers licensed, real-time access to posts on Truth Social that could influence financial markets.



The service is aimed at investors, financial firms and other professional users seeking faster access to market-moving information. While the company did not specifically mention President Donald Trump in its announcement, interim Chief Executive Kevin McGurn said that 'markets already move on Truth Social posts,' highlighting the platform's growing importance for investors.



President Trump's Truth Social account is the platform's largest, with nearly 13 million followers, and he frequently uses it to announce policy decisions before posting elsewhere. His updates on tariffs, foreign policy and other government actions are closely monitored by Wall Street firms and news organizations.



The launch has drawn criticism from ethics experts, who argue that the service could create conflicts of interest because the Trump family remains the largest shareholder in Trump Media.



Virginia Canter of Democracy Defenders Fund said the arrangement effectively channels official presidential communications through a company in which the president has a significant financial interest.



Like other major social media platforms, Truth Social's API will allow subscribers to access posts in real time and analyze historical data to develop trading algorithms and monitor market sentiment.



Trump Media said the API has already attracted some institutional customers ahead of its planned launch. The company, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker DJT, has sought to diversify its business beyond social media while expanding its presence in digital finance and cryptocurrency.



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