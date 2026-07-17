

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Target has recalled about 211,000 Cat & Jack children's sandals after discovering that decorative plastic pearls attached to the footwear can detach, creating a choking hazard that could result in serious injury or death.



The recall covers tan Cat & Jack sandals featuring two raffia straps with gold buckles and plastic pearls. The brand name is printed on the sole and bottom of the sandals, which were sold in toddler sizes 5T through 12T.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target has received 23 reports of the pearls falling off the sandals. No injuries have been reported.



Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled sandals immediately, keep them away from children, and contact Target for a full refund. Customers can return the sandals to any Target store or use a prepaid shipping label to return them by mail.



The recalled sandals were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from January through May 2026 for about $20. The products were imported by Target and manufactured in Cambodia.



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