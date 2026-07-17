

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMR Resources Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million units at $10.00 per share.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.



Further, the company has given underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.



The units will be listed on Nasdaq and will begin trading under the ticker 'AMACU' on Friday.



BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering, which is expected to close on July 20.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News