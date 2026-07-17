VBG GROUP AB: Half-year report January-June 2026

In its half-year report for January-June 2026, VBG Group reports continued organic growth and improved order intake, despite geopolitical uncertainty and changing trade conditions.

Second quarter of 2026

Consolidated sales increased 8.7% to SEK 1,480.4 M (1,362.4).

Organic growth amounted to 8.3% (-5.2), adjusted for currency effects and acquired sales between the years.

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) totaled SEK 135.5 M (167.1), with an operating margin (EBIT) of 9.2% (12.3).

A provision for the costs associated with consolidation of production operations into a new facility in Dobrany, Czech Republic, had a negative impact of SEK 19.3 M on operating income.

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 126.5 M (136.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.58 (4.00) before and after dilution.

First half of 2026

Consolidated sales increased by 5.3 to SEK 2,856.9 M (2,713.7).

Organic growth amounted to 6.8% (-8.9), adjusted for currency effects and acquired sales between the years.

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) totaled SEK 297.3 M (332.9), with an operating margin (EBIT) of 10.4% (12.3).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 274.1 M (288.1).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.11 (8.58) before and after dilution.

Comments from VBG Group's President & CEO Anders Erkén

VBG Group reported continued organic growth during the second quarter of the year, despite geopolitical turbulence and changing trade conditions. All divisions and markets supported this performance, while strategic investments were made in increasing capacity and efficiency and enhancing long-term competitiveness.

Sales increased 8.7% compared to the year-earlier quarter, to SEK 1,480 M (1,362). Adjusted for currency effects and acquired volumes, sales increased 8.3%. The positive trend in sales was driven by all divisions and geographic regions, with particularly high demand in Ringfeder Power Transmission.

EBIT amounted to SEK 136 M (167), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.2% (12.3). Operating income was negatively impacted by restructuring costs of SEK 19.3 M related to the consolidation of operations within Ringfeder Power Transmission.

Order bookings increased 11% compared with the second quarter of 2025 and grew more rapidly than sales, which is an indication of continued good demand ahead of the coming quarter.

Positive contributions from all divisions

Sales in Mobile Thermal Solutions increased 7.0%, with sales in the side-by-side segment increasing 19% year-on-year. Higher tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as continued increases in raw material prices, had a negative impact on the gross margin. Price adjustments were implemented during the quarter and had an impact toward the end of the period.

Truck & Trailer Equipment reported one of its strongest second quarters to date as regards sales and EBIT. Sales increased 3.1%, with sales to the defense segment increasing 60%, while performance among European truck manufacturers showed signs of recovery.

Ringfeder Power Transmission reported its highest sales figures to date, with sales growth of 23.5%. Sales, rolling 12 months, exceeded SEK 1 billion. Demand was strong in the aerospace, defense and automation industries.

Investments for increased capacity and efficiency

The Group is continuing to invest strategically in strengthening its long-term competitiveness.

In Mobile Thermal Solutions, Toronto 2.0 is proceeding as planned. The new facility is scheduled to be commissioned in the fourth quarter and is expected to enhance both capacity and operational efficiency.

In Ringfeder Power Transmission, consolidation of production operations into a new facility in Dobrany, Czech Republic is under way in order to increase efficiency and capacity as well as enhance the long-term competitiveness.

Truck & Trailer Equipment continued to invest in product development to enhance its offering and consolidate its market positions in priority segments.

The future

Despite geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence, VBG Group is well positioned thanks to its diversified market presence, leading market positions, and decentralized business model.

Tariffs and rising prices for raw materials are affecting profitability, but efforts are in progress to offset the cost increases through price adjustments and cost-cutting measures, and showed impact at the end of the quarter.

Although market trends are difficult to predict, the Group remains focused on developing its operations, strengthening its market positions and creating long-term value.

Contact

Anders Erkén

President & CEO VBG Group

Telephone: +46 521 27 77 88

E-mail: anders.erken@vbggroup.com

About Us

VBG Group AB (publ), domiciled in Vänersborg, is the Parent company of an international engineering Group with wholly owned companies in Europe, North America, Brazil, South Africa, India, Australia and China. The Group's operations are divided into three divisions - Truck & Trailer Equipment, Mobile Thermal Solutions and Ringfeder Power Transmission - with products that are marketed under strong, well-known brands. VBG Group AB's Series B share was introduced on the stock exchange in 1987 and is listed today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

This information is information that VBG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 09:03 CEST.