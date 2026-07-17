Scandi Standard AB: Scandi Standard reaches an agreement with its four relationship banks to refinance existing bank financing through a new sustainability-linked bank loan with a tenor of five years

Scandi Standard has reached an agreement with its syndicate of banks on the main terms and conditions for a refinancing of the company's existing bank financing through a new sustainability-linked bank loan in an amount of approximately EUR 450 million. The bank loan is conditional upon entering into a binding facilities agreement.

The purpose of the refinancing is to, inter alia, replace the group's existing bank financing and secure a robust, flexible and long-term financing tailored to match the group's ambitions for organic and strategic growth. The new bank loan will comprise a EUR 100 million multicurrency term loan facility and a EUR 350 million multicurrency revolving credit facility. Provided that relevant lenders approve, there is an option to further increase the borrowed amount under the bank loan by an amount of up to EUR 150 million.

The terms of the bank loan will generally be consistent with Scandi Standard's existing bank financing and inter alia require Scandi Standard to achieve an interest coverage ratio of at least 3.50:1 and ensure that the leverage ratio does not exceed a maximum of 4.00:1. From and including the fifth year, the leverage ratio must not exceed 3.00:1. The bank loan also includes an option to, subject to the approval of the lenders, increase the permitted leverage ratio for a period of twelve months following an acquisition. Such option may be used two times during the term of the bank loan.

As a result of the new bank financing, Scandi Standard will incur bank and legal fees totalling approximately SEK 19 million, which will be amortized over the tenor of the bank loan.

"We are very pleased by the strong support from our relationship bank group and see the new five-year financing as an important foundation allowing us to act on organic and strategic opportunities over the coming years. ", says Jonas Tunestål, CEO of Scandi Standard.

The bank loan is provided by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland, and DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch. Scandi Standard values the continued collaboration with these reputable actors.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Sylwan, Group CFO, +46 70 642 23 04

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR: +47 917 47 724

Scandi Standard is the market leader in chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company processes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under the well known brands Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Scandi Standard also has leading positions in frozen, breaded poultry products in the Nordic region and operates two of Europe's most efficient production lines in the Netherlands. The Group owns an integrated, cost efficient chicken operation in Lithuania and employs more than 3,600 people with annual sales exceeding SEK 14 billion. For more information, please visit www.scandistandard.com

This information is information which Scandi Standard is required to disclose pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation. It was released for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 0740 AM CEST on 17 July 2026.