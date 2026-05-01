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WKN: A116X2 | ISIN: SE0005999760 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SL
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 09:15
13,040 Euro
-0,31 % -0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDI STANDARD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDI STANDARD AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,56014,12030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Scandi Standard AB: Scandi Standard acquires Danbroiler

Scandi Standard has agreed to acquire the broiler production company Danbroiler from DanHatch.

Danbroiler is located in Nørre Snede in the central Jutland area of Denmark and contains 15 chicken houses with an annual capacity to produce about 3.5 million chickens.


- Chicken consumption is growing rapidly across all markets. Therefore, it is with great pleasure and satisfaction that we can today announce the acquisition of the very well-run company Danbroiler, and thereby strengthening our integrated value chain in Denmark, says Jonas Tunestål, Group CEO, Scandi Standard.

In the transaction, which became effective on 30 April 2026, Scandi Standard acquired 100 percent of the shares in the subsidiary Danbroiler A/S from DanHatch, which is a Danish-based group owned by Danish Agro and DLG. In 2025 Danbroiler generated net sales of about SEK 86 million. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction, which was completed at normal market multiples.

- The acquisition of Danbroiler is a signal and an underlining of Scandi Standard's ambitions to become a leading chicken supplier in Europe - based on close cooperation with our dedicated farmers and with a common goal of setting new standards for responsible chicken production within parameters such as animal welfare, quality and sustainability, says Jonas Tunestål.


For more information, please contact:

Jonas Tunestål, Group CEO Scandi Standard: +46 10-456 13 00

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR: +47 917 47 724

About DanHatch Group

DanHatch Group is an international poultry company with hatcheries as well as rearing and hatching egg production in Denmark, Poland, Finland, and France. From these locations, the Group produces and supplies day-old chicks and hatching eggs for broiler production. DanHatch Group is owned by the two large cooperatives Danish Agro and DLG.

Scandi Standard is the market leader in chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company processes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under the well known brands Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Scandi Standard also has leading positions in frozen, breaded poultry products in the Nordic region and operates two of Europe's most efficient production lines in the Netherlands. The Group owns an integrated, cost efficient chicken operation in Lithuania and employs more than 3,600 people with annual sales exceeding SEK 14 billion. For more information, please visit www.scandistandard.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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