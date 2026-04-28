Scandi Standard AB: Resolutions at the annual general meeting in Scandi Standard AB (publ)

At the annual general meeting in Scandi Standard today on 28 April 2026, it was resolved, among other things, on a dividend of a total of SEK 3.30 per share, re-election of the existing board members, election of Avelino Gaspar as new board member and re-election of Johan Bygge as chairman of the board and Paulo Gaspar as vice chairman of the board. In addition, it was resolved on the re-election of the auditor, the implementation of a long-term incentive program (LTIP 2026) as well as an authorisation for the board to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of ordinary shares.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a dividend of a total of SEK 3.30 per share to be paid in two equal payments of SEK 1.65 per share. The record date for the first instalment shall be Thursday 30 April 2026 and the record date for the second instalment shall be Friday 18 September 2026. The dividend will be paid out on Wednesday 6 May 2026 (SEK 1.65 per share) and Wednesday 23 September 2026 (SEK 1.65 per share).

Resolution on discharge from liability, election of the board of directors and determination of fees for the board of directors

The annual general meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability for all board members and the managing director for the financial year 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors is to consist of nine board members and resolved on the re-election of Johan Bygge, Øystein Engebretsen, Henrik Hjalmarsson, Cecilia Lannebo, Pia Gideon, Paulo Gaspar, Lars-Gunnar Edh and Sebastian Backlund as board members. Avelino Gaspar was elected as a new board member. Johan Bygge and Paulo Gaspar were re-elected as chairman of the board and vice chairman of the board, respectively. All members of the board were elected for the time until the close of the next annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting resolved that the fee to the chairman of the board shall be SEK 1,060,000, the fee to the vice chairman shall be SEK 580,000 and that the fees to each of the other board members elected by the general meeting that are not employed by the group shall be SEK 425,000. In addition to the ordinary board fees, the annual general meeting resolved that the fees to the members of the board committees shall be paid as follows. A fee of SEK 190,000 for the chairman of the risk and audit committee, SEK 100,000 for each of the other two members of the risk and audit committee, SEK 90,000 for the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 45,000 for each of the other two members of the remuneration committee.

Election of auditor and determination of fees for the auditors

The annual general meeting re-elected the accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor of the company for the time until the close of the next annual general meeting. The fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Resolution on approval of the remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the presented remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Resolution on long-term incentive program (LTIP 2026) and certain hedging arrangements for the program

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, on the implementation of a long-term incentive program (LTIP 2026). LTIP 2026 has essentially the same design as the long-term incentive program that was adopted at the annual general meeting in 2025, with the adjustment that an additional participant category regarding operational chief for home markets has been introduced. Participation in LTIP 2026 requires that the participant makes a personal investment in Scandi Standard shares in relation to a fixed percentage of the participant's fixed salary. LTIP 2026 comprises a maximum of 34 participants and a maximum of 330,000 ordinary shares may be allotted to the participants subject to the completion of certain vesting and performance requirements during a three-year vesting period, which will be followed by a two-year undertaking not to dispose of allotted ordinary shares (a so-called lock-up undertaking).

For the purpose of ensuring delivery of ordinary shares to the participants in LTIP 2026 as well as securing and covering costs triggered by LTIP 2026, the annual general meeting resolved on an authorisation for the board to resolve on acquisitions of a maximum of 330,000 own ordinary shares, and that a maximum of 330,000 own ordinary shares may be transferred to the participants free of charge in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTIP 2026. Since the company already holds 795,141 own ordinary shares in treasury and not more than 861,000 ordinary shares may be allotted under the already outstanding incentive programs, the company may acquire a lower number of ordinary shares than what is covered by the proposed authorisation.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own ordinary shares

The annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board to, on one or several occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisitions of so many ordinary shares that the company's holding of own shares, following each acquisition, amounts to a maximum of ten per cent of all shares in the company, at a price within the at each time prevailing price interval for the ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm. Payment for the acquired ordinary shares shall be made in cash and the purpose of an acquisition of own ordinary shares shall be to (i) optimise the company's capital structure, (ii) enable the use of own ordinary shares as consideration for or as financing of acquisitions of companies or businesses or (iii) to secure delivery of ordinary shares to the participants in the company's long-term share-related incentive programs and to cover costs related thereto.

In addition, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board to, on one or several occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on transfers of so many ordinary shares as held by the company at the time of the board of directors' resolution. Transfers may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, at a price per ordinary share within the at each time prevailing price interval, as well as by other means than on Nasdaq Stockholm. Transfers of own ordinary shares by other means than on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at market terms and payment may be made in cash, in kind or by set-off. Transfers of own ordinary shares by other means than on Nasdaq Stockholm may be made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Where made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the reason for the deviation shall be to use own shares as consideration for or as financing of acquisitions of companies or businesses.

Resolution on a shareholder proposal

The annual general meeting resolved to reject a shareholder proposal regarding a transition to plant-based production.

AGM minutes and complete resolutions

The AGM minutes will be available at the company and the company's website, www.scandistandard.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Tunestål, CEO: +46 10 456 13 00

Henrik Heiberg, Head of M&A, Financing & IR: +47 917 47 724

About Scandi Standard

Scandi Standard is the market leader in chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company processes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under the well-known brands Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. Scandi Standard also has leading positions in frozen, breaded poultry products in the Nordic region and operates two of Europe's most efficient production lines in the Netherlands. The Group owns an integrated, cost-efficient chicken operation in Lithuania and employs more than 3,600 people with annual sales exceeding SEK 14 billion. For more information, please visit www.scandistandard.com.