Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2026 was 10.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 10.2% and 9.5% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 13.9%.
The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 22, 2026.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2026)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|22.2%
|21.5%
|14.1%
|16.5%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|27.4%
|27.4%
|16.9%
|18.2%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|20.2%
|19.4%
|12.0%
|14.4%
|S&P 500
|22.3%
|20.6%
|13.4%
|15.5%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
|The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:
|6/30/2026
|6/30/2025
|Net assets
|$3,290,082,088
|$2,804,959,277
|Shares outstanding
|124,927,128
|120,125,125
|Net asset value per share
|$26.34
|$23.35
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2026)
|% of Net Assets
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.6%
|Apple Inc.
|6.7%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|5.8%
|Microsoft Corporation
|4.6%
|Amazon.com
|3.8%
|Broadcom Inc.
|2.9%
|Lam Research Corporation
|2.6%
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
|2.3%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|2.0%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|2.0%
|Total
|40.3%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2026)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|37.7%
|Financials
|11.9%
|Communication Services
|9.6%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.2%
|Health Care
|9.1%
|Industrials
|8.7%
|Consumer Staples
|4.4%
|Energy
|3.4%
|Utilities
|2.1%
|Real Estate
|1.8%
|Materials
|1.6%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com