Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2026 was 10.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 10.2% and 9.5% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 13.9%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2026)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 22.2% 21.5% 14.1% 16.5% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 27.4% 27.4% 16.9% 18.2% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 20.2% 19.4% 12.0% 14.4% S&P 500 22.3% 20.6% 13.4% 15.5%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Net assets $3,290,082,088 $2,804,959,277 Shares outstanding 124,927,128 120,125,125 Net asset value per share $26.34 $23.35

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2026)

% of Net Assets NVIDIA Corporation 7.6% Apple Inc. 6.7% Alphabet Inc. Class A 5.8% Microsoft Corporation 4.6% Amazon.com 3.8% Broadcom Inc. 2.9% Lam Research Corporation 2.6% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 2.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.0% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.0% Total 40.3% * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund



SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2026)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 37.7% Financials 11.9% Communication Services 9.6% Consumer Discretionary 9.2% Health Care 9.1% Industrials 8.7% Consumer Staples 4.4% Energy 3.4% Utilities 2.1% Real Estate 1.8% Materials 1.6%



About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com



