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WKN: 856557 | ISIN: US0062121043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.07.26 | 21:59
26,200 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 00:06 Uhr
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Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Gregory Buckley Elected Executive Vice President and a Portfolio Manager of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX), one of the nation's oldest and most respected closed-end funds, today announced that Gregory W. Buckley has been elected Executive Vice President and a Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

Mr. Buckley joined Adams Diversified Equity Fund in September 2013 as a senior equity analyst covering the energy and utilities sectors. He was promoted to Vice President-Research of the Fund in April 2019. He is President of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc., ADX's affiliate, since April 2025, and prior to that was Executive Vice President and a Portfolio Manager since April 2023 and Vice President-Research since April 2015. "Greg has proven his ability as a talented analyst and portfolio manager and has exhibited the insight that I believe will make him a valuable member of the Fund's portfolio management team," said Fund CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager James P. Haynie.

Mr. Buckley has over 26 years of equity investing experience and prior to joining Adams Funds worked at BNP Paribas as an Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager. His experience also includes managing a long/short Energy fund at Citadel LLC and working as an Energy Analyst at Pioneer Investments.

Mr. Buckley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Villanova University and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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