

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, Eurostat confirmed on Friday.



Inflation softened to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent in May. This was the lowest rate since March and matched the flash estimate released on July 1.



Similarly, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, eased to 2.4 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.6 percent in the prior month.



Among components, growth in energy prices slowed to 8.5 percent from 10.8 percent. Services inflation came in at 3.2 percent, down from 3.5 percent.



Likewise, food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace of 1.5 percent after rising 1.9 percent in May. Meanwhile, the increase in non-energy industrial goods prices slowed to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in June.



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