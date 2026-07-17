

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.208 billion, or $10.26 per share. This compares with $1.509 billion, or $6.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.160 billion or $10.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $12.153 billion from $12.116 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.208 Bln. vs. $1.509 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.26 vs. $6.53 last year. -Revenue: $12.153 Bln vs. $12.116 Bln last year.



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