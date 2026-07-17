

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output stalled in May after rising in the previous two months, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.



Construction production showed a flat change in May on a monthly basis, after a 0.8 percent increase in April.



The annual outcome was also an expansion of 2.9 percent in May, though slower than the 3.2 percent growth in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production contracted 1.6 percent annually, reversing a 7.9 percent sharp increase a month ago. This was the first declined in four months.



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