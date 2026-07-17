

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets deteriorated amidst renewed fears about the global AI trade and stretched valuations of chipmakers. The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as fears about a potential closure of shipping through the Red Sea also weighed on crude oil prices as well as interest rate expectations.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst a global chip rout. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading with heavy losses amidst a deepening selloff in chipmakers.



Dollar Index has edged up from the flatline. Bond yields mostly eased.



Crude oil price benchmarks extended gains amidst threats to shipping through the Red Sea. Gold has edged up above the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,229.90, down 0.62% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,468.20, down 0.87% Germany's DAX at 24,752.03, down 0.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,555.64, down 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 8,310.51, down 0.80% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,223.36, down 0.96% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,186.00, down 3.96% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,796.70, down 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,764.15, down 3.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,562.24, down 1.78%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.86, up 0.09% EUR/USD at 1.1428, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3434, down 0.31% USD/JPY at 162.35, down 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.6968, down 0.39% USD/CAD at 1.4036, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.519%, down 1.09% Germany at 3.1192%, down 0.54% France at 3.923%, down 0.18% U.K. at 4.9390%, down 0.64% Japan at 2.725%, up 0.15%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.78, up 1.84% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $80.75, up 2.28% Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,994.30, up 0.06% Silver Futures (Sep) at $55.51, down 1.21%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,127.89, down 1.58% Ethereum at $1,836.34, down 2.62% BNB at $564.12, down 2.26% XRP at $1.08, down 1.86% Solana at $74.77, down 1.78%



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