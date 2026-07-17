VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Files Provisional Patent Application for GhostSight, a Hybrid Passive Radar Architecture Using Intelligent Cooperative Illumination

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) (the "Company" or "VisionWave") today announced the filing of a provisional patent application number 64/111,834 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering GhostSight, a proposed radar and RF sensing architecture designed to enhance detection, tracking, classification, and situational awareness across defense, security, critical-infrastructure, maritime, and airspace-protection environments.

GhostSight is designed as a hybrid passive radar system that may use both existing environmental RF signals and VisionWave-controlled cooperative illumination sources to detect and interpret objects within an area of interest. Unlike conventional active radar systems, which rely on a centralized transmitter and may expose the radar site through their emissions, GhostSight is being designed around a passive receiver layer that can remain receive-only while the illumination environment is intelligently shaped by distributed RF sources.

The provisional application covers an architecture in which environmental RF sources - such as communication, broadcast, satellite, maritime, aviation, and other ambient RF signals - may be combined with cooperative multi-band illuminator nodes to create a resilient and adaptive sensing environment. These cooperative illuminators may operate as a coordinated distributed layer, supporting wide-area awareness, localized detection, and improved sensing diversity without requiring the receiver network itself to transmit radar illumination.

GhostSight is designed to support both long-range awareness and short-range small-object detection within a unified architecture. Lower-frequency RF layers may support detection and tracking of larger or more distant objects, while VHF, UHF, microwave, and related bands may support shorter-range detection and classification of smaller objects, including drones, compact UAVs, and low-altitude threats.

The system is further designed to use AI/ML-based fusion to combine multi-source and multi-band RF observations, evaluate signal quality, reduce false detections, reject ghost targets, classify objects, assign confidence levels, and place detected objects on a live operational map or command interface.

"We believe GhostSight represents a new direction in radar architecture," said Danny Rittman, The Company's CTO. "Rather than relying only on a conventional radar transmitter or only on uncontrolled ambient RF sources, GhostSight is intended to create an intelligent sensing environment that can adapt to the mission, the RF landscape, the target type, and the condition of the network."

The provisional filing also includes concepts for distributed cooperative illuminator operation, resilient mesh-coordinated behavior, autonomous or semi-autonomous fallback operation, multi-band detection, passive receiver processing, synchronization, AI/ML fusion, map-based situational awareness, and integration with external sensors or command systems.

Potential applications include military-base protection, counter-UAS operations, border and perimeter surveillance, airport and airspace security, maritime and coastal monitoring, critical infrastructure protection, forward operating base defense, and mobile or expeditionary sensing deployments.

VisionWave believes GhostSight may become a foundational component within its broader portfolio of intelligent defense and sensing technologies, including distributed RF perception, autonomous security networks, and AI-controlled situational-awareness systems.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the potential capabilities, applications, development path, market opportunity, and future commercialization of GhostSight and related technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.



Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, risks related to the development, integration, and testing of advanced radar, RF sensing, and AI/ML technologies; intellectual property prosecution, protection, and enforcement risks, including the risk that a provisional patent application may not result in the issuance of any patent or in commercial adoption of the technology; delays or failures in achieving technical, development, or commercialization milestones; regulatory, export control, and national security approval requirements; market acceptance and competition; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.