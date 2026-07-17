Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes, will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before markets open on Friday, July 31, 2026. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Local (Toronto) and international participants, dial: 647-846-8776

North American participants, dial toll-free: 1-833-752-3804

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1-855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 and enter the code 6721336. The recording will be available until Friday, August 7, 2026.

About Supremex

Supremex is a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions and a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305006

Source: Supremex Inc.