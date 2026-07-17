

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the New York session on Friday.



The pound fell to 2-day lows of 0.8515 against the euro and 1.0841 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8492 and 1.0987, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound slid to 2-day lows of 1.3426 and 218.00 from early highs of 1.3481 and 218.95, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.07 against the franc, 1.33 against the greenback and 216.00 against the yen.



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