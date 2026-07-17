

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. (267250.KS, 329180.KS), a Korean conglomerate company, and Kiewit Offshore Services Ltd. on Friday announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on U.S. shipbuilding projects and other areas of mutual strategic interest.



The agreement was signed on July 16 at Kiewit Offshore Services' headquarters in Ingleside, Texas.



The companies will work together on U.S. shipbuilding opportunities, including the fabrication of ship blocks and modules.



The partnership combines HD Hyundai's expertise in ship design, advanced manufacturing, procurement and shipbuilding technology with Kiewit's capabilities in large-scale fabrication, construction and engineering, procurement and construction or EPC project execution.



On Thursday, HD Hyundai Co closed trading 2% higher at KRW 204,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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