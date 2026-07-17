

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aggregate cryptocurrency market capitalization eroded more than 2 percent and Bitcoin touched a low of $62,489 during the past 24 hours amidst a selloff in global chip stocks that spilled over to the crypto markets. The AI frenzy that had gripped global markets of late faded as markets questioned the bloated valuations in big tech. The escalating hostilities in the Middle East and the spike in crude oil prices also dampened crypto market sentiment.



Regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. surrounding the Clarity Act also dampened market sentiment. The legislation aimed at defining U.S. crypto regulation has been stalled due to dispute surrounding ethics clauses contained in the same. The regulatory bill inter alia aims to clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdiction, protect developers as well as regulate stablecoins.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market shows a reading of 31 versus 33 a day earlier. The dip in the sentiment gauge comes amidst a bearish sentiment in Wall Street. Nasdaq Composite has declined more than a percent in Friday's trading.



Data from Coinglass shows liquidations aggregating to $431 million during the past 24 hours. While long positions liquidated account for $365 million, short positions liquidated add up to $66 million only.



Amidst Wall Street's tech slide, aggregate crypto market capitalization has declined 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.17 trillion. Six of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 65 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more. The slippage in overall crypto market capitalization was also accompanied by a 7-percent decline in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.3 percent lower at $63,227.46. The current price is around 50 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses have increased to 27.8 percent from 26.7 percent a day earlier.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $79 million on Thursday from $108 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $33 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded inflows of $31 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is juxtaposed between Tesla ranked 13th and Samsung ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 3.4 percent lower at $1,823.76. The leading alternate coin is trading 63 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,891.76 and $1,803.05. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 38 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $28 million on Thursday in contrast to the net inflows of $54 million on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) topped with net outflows of $14 million.



Ethereum has slipped 5 notches to the 90th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 3.1 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $561.92. BNB is trading 59 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 2.6 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.08, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) declined 2.8 percent overnight to $74.43. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. U.S-listed Solana Spot ETF products recorded net inflows of $2 million on Thursday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall lost 0.23 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3225. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 8.5 percent overnight, to trade at $60.40, around 21 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 2.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0719. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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