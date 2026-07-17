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WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
17.07.26 | 17:35
1,385 Euro
+1,28 % +0,018
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Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3651,38221:40
1,3701,37721:41
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 21:30 Uhr
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e& Successfully Completes Sale of Vodafone Stake, Realizing Cash Proceeds of USD 5.95 Billion

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC ("e&") announcement on 10th July 2026 related to signing a binding agreement with Vega, an acquisition vehicle wholly owned by the Niel family group, for the sale of e&'s entire holding in Vodafone Group PLC ("Vodafone"); e& today announced the successful completion of the transfer of its 3,944,743,685 ordinary shares in Vodafone to BNPP Financial Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Société Générale.

The successful completion of the transfer has generated gross cash proceeds to e& of AED 21.5 billion (USD 5.84 billion), representing c. 110.5 GBX per share. The remaining consideration of 2.02 GBX dividend per share (equivalent to AED 0.4 billion / USD 0.11 billion), related to the FY'26 final dividend, is to be received on 30 July 2026. This will bring the total consideration to AED 21.9 billion (equivalent of USD 5.95 billion), generating a net cash return of AED 4.8 billion (USD 1.3 billion). This transaction reflects the natural evolution of the e&'s strategic priorities, enabling the Group to sharpen its strategic focus on its core businesses while unlocking the value created through its investments.

Contact:
Nancy Sudheer
+971 50 705 5290

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-successfully-completes-sale-of-vodafone-stake-realizing-cash-proceeds-of-usd-5-95-billion-302828791.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.