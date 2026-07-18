

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Fresh Foods has issued a voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce it sources from central Mexico for the U.S. market, after federal investigators linked lettuce from the region to a growing Cyclospora outbreak.



The company said it acted after receiving information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which traced the outbreak to an independent farm in central Mexico.



While that farm accounts for less than 1% of the U.S. iceberg lettuce supply, Taylor said it has indefinitely stopped sourcing any iceberg lettuce from the region as a precaution. The company added that no other Taylor Fresh Foods products are affected.



The FDA has advised consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Taco Bell said it has removed the suspected lettuce from its U.S. supply chain and will replace the product in affected states.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 1,644 cases of cyclosporiasis nationwide and is reviewing more than 5,100 additional suspected cases. Health officials estimate that nearly 7,000 people may have been infected.



No deaths have been reported. Michigan has reported the largest impact, with 5,002 cases and 102 hospitalizations. State health officials said lettuce continues to appear as a common factor among patients, though many people who became sick did not report eating at Taco Bell.



Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and typically leads to prolonged watery diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. The investigation is ongoing as health officials work to identify the full source of the contamination.



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