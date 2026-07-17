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WKN: A2AC3K | ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 | Ticker-Symbol: WTY
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 12:51
257,90 Euro
+0,55 % +1,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
256,30256,8010:34
255,20257,8017.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 22:00 Uhr
47 Leser
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Willis Towers Watson plc: Willis appoints Lars Sorensen as Life Sciences Industry Leader for North America

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Lars Sorensen as Life Sciences Industry Leader for North America.

Sorensen will lead Willis' life sciences industry strategy and work with leaders and placement teams to advance Willis' position as a trusted advisor in the life sciences sector. He will report to Mike Giacobbe, Chief Commercial Officer, Willis North America. Sorensen will also drive solution development and serve as a subject matter expert for clients.

"Lars' deep life sciences expertise, global perspective and client focus will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate complex business challenges, address emerging risks and achieve their objectives," said Mike Giacobbe, Chief Commercial Officer, Willis North America. "His appointment reflects our continued investment in specialty talent and our commitment to delivering differentiated advice and solutions to clients."

Sorensen brings more than 30 years of experience to Willis, most recently serving as Life Sciences Industry Vertical Leader, EMEA/UK at Aon. He has built and led high-performing teams, developed long-standing client relationships and driven growth across multiple markets, with expertise spanning industry, broking and liability.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Media Contact

Lauren Ryan
Lauren.Ryan@wtwco.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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