Willis Towers Watson plc: Willis appoints Lars Sorensen as Life Sciences Industry Leader for North America

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Lars Sorensen as Life Sciences Industry Leader for North America.

Sorensen will lead Willis' life sciences industry strategy and work with leaders and placement teams to advance Willis' position as a trusted advisor in the life sciences sector. He will report to Mike Giacobbe, Chief Commercial Officer, Willis North America. Sorensen will also drive solution development and serve as a subject matter expert for clients.

"Lars' deep life sciences expertise, global perspective and client focus will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate complex business challenges, address emerging risks and achieve their objectives," said Mike Giacobbe, Chief Commercial Officer, Willis North America. "His appointment reflects our continued investment in specialty talent and our commitment to delivering differentiated advice and solutions to clients."

Sorensen brings more than 30 years of experience to Willis, most recently serving as Life Sciences Industry Vertical Leader, EMEA/UK at Aon. He has built and led high-performing teams, developed long-standing client relationships and driven growth across multiple markets, with expertise spanning industry, broking and liability.

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