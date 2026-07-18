

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.1424 against the euro and 1.3426 against the pound.



The greenback rose to 0.8093 against the franc and 162.52 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.82 against the franc and 162.8 against the yen.



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